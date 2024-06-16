2025 NFL mock draft: Entire two round mock draft predictions
Round 2
33. Denver Broncos (via CHI) - Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan
Trade! The Denver Broncos now make it two players from Michigan in the 2025 NFL Draft, taking an EDGE rusher in Derrick Moore next. The Broncos are clearly trying to rebuild their defensive front, and this could be the perfect path for them to take, as they do have better personnel overall on offense.
Could the Broncos put the league on notice in 2025?
34. Tennessee Titans - Parker Brailsford, OC, Alabama
The Tennessee Titans could maybe shift arker Brailsford to guard, as they did just sign free agent center Lloyd Cushenberry to a $50 million deal. The Titans do still have a huge need along their offensive line, and with a new quarterback in the picture, it’d be wise for the front office to protect him.
35. New England Patriots - Jonah Savaiinaea, OT, Arizona
The New England Patriots are trying to usher in a new era on offense. In the 2024 NFL Draft, it was Drake Maye at QB. Now, in 2025, they’ve got WR Luther Burden with the third overall pick and a new tackle in Jonah Savaiinaea with their second-round pick.
De-facto GM Eliot Wolf is clearly trying to build something that can be sustainable for the long-term, but only time will tell if it actually works out for them
36. Chicago Bears (via DEN) - Jordan Hancock, CB, Ohio State
The Chicago Bears traded down a bit with the Denver Broncos and will take Jordan Hancock from Ohio State with their second-round pick. GM Ryan Poles is making a huge effort to boost the defensive side of the ball here in hopes that the unit can take a huge step into stardom for 2025.
The Bears could realistically address the rest of their offensive needs in free agency. I would not be shocked to see Chicago prioritize the iOL at some point next offseason.