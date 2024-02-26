2024 NFL Mock Draft: Four quarterbacks go in the top four picks
Could the first four picks of the 2024 NFL Draft all be quarterback selections? If so, how would that look?
3. Denver Broncos (via NE) - Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
Here come the Denver Broncos! The Broncos made the following trade offer, and it was enough to move up to the third overall pick:
The Broncos, honestly, did not have to give up a ton. Yes, they will now not have a first-round pick in 2025, but only have to give up the 12th overall pick and 81st overall pick in addition to the 2025 first. With that pick, the Broncos will select Jayden Daniels from LSU. Giving Sean Payton a true dual-threat passer is quite encouraging. The Broncos bank on Daniels being able to play within the structure of the offense in the NFL.
Payton perhaps would have preferred Drake Maye here, but Daniels is someone he'll gamble on in this mock draft.
4. Las Vegas Raiders (via ARI) - JJ McCarthy, QB, Michigan
The second AFC West team trading into the top-four is the Las Vegas Raiders. New General Manager Tom Telesco swings for the fences in his first year as the Raiders new GM. He trades up with the Arizona Cardinals in the following package:
The Cardinals continue to stack draft capital and perhaps risk losing out on Marvin Harrison Jr by trading down this much. Arizona would trade down nine picks and would allow the Raiders the chance to select JJ McCarthy from Michigan, who seems to be gaining steam as the NFL Draft slowly approaches. McCarthy was not asked to do a lot on Michigan's offense, but when he was asked to produce, the results were great.
And with the Raiders having a bit of uncertainty at QB, taking a calculated risk on a bona-fide first-round pick quarterback may give them the best chance to return to winning football, something they have barely done in the 21st century.