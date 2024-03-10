NFL Spin Zone
2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft

Let's put together a first round mock draft, but this time around, not include trades.

By Lou Scataglia

9. Chicago Bears - Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

Doubling-down on offense, the Bears take Caleb Williams with their first pick and now take Malik Nabers with their own first-round pick.  Now, an offensive core of Caleb Williams, DJ Moore, Malik Nabers, and Cole Kmet is a force to be reckoned with for the future.

10. New York Jets - Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

The New York Jets should definitely look to their offensive line with their first-round pick, but with the top tackles gone, they opt to give Aaron Rodgers a premier weapon in the passing game with Brock Bowers.  The Jets did recently cut CJ Uzomah, so they have a need at TE to fill.

11. Minnesota Vikings - Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

The Minnesota Vikings are in a weird situation.  It’s clear that they are trying to turn the page on their previous era, but are trying to do so while remaining competitive.  Terrion Arnold is their first-round pick in this mock draft, as GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah looks to build up the secondary.

12. Denver Broncos - Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

Quarterback!  The Denver Broncos selection Oregon’s Bo Nix with their first-round pick and hope that he can finally cement the long-term QB need for the Broncos, who will be cutting Russell Wilson.

