2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft
Let's put together a first round mock draft, but this time around, not include trades.
17. Jacksonville Jaguars - Jackson Powers-Johnson, OC, Oregon
The Jacksonville Jaguars re-signed Ezra Cleveland, and could look to improve their center spot as well, giving them a strong interior. Trevor Lawrence’s regression in 2023 perhaps could have been prevented with a stronger offensive line.
18. Cincinnati Bengals - Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
Another team that could use some help along their offensive line, the Cincinnati Bengals draft Amarius Mims, as their right tackle right now, Jonah Williams, is set to be a free agent in 2024, so they’ll have a need at RT. Joe Burrow is also coming back from a season-ending injury in 2023.
19. Los Angeles Rams - Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
The Los Angeles Rams, if they can get better on defense in 2024, could be a legitimate contender once again. They have some encouraging young talent on both sides of the ball but also still are getting some significant contributions from their more veteran players.
20. Pittsburgh Steelers - Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington
Russell Wilson was visiting with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and I believe a marriage between both parties is realistic and likely. In any event, the Steelers should look to get better along their offensive line, as that unit has given them some headaches in recent years.