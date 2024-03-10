2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft
Let's put together a first round mock draft, but this time around, not include trades.
21. Miami Dolphins - Graham Barton, OG, Duke
The Miami Dolphins could use some help along the interior of their offensive line. In comes Graham Barton, who will immediately be inserted into one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL. He’ll have the tall task of trying to keep Tua Tagovailoa upright.
22. Philadelphia Eagles - Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State
The Philadelphia Eagles are apparently fielding trade calls on both Josh Sweat and Haason Reddick, so it’s clear that they want to turn the page on the previous era. If both are traded, they’d have a need along the defensive front, so Chop Robinson is the pick here.
23. Houston Texans - Johnny Newton, DT, Illinois
The Houston Texans are my pick to win the Super Bowl this year, and they should bolster their trenches in the 2024 NFL Draft. Sheldon Rankins is a free agent, and that might be reason enough for them to take a DT in the first round.
24. Dallas Cowboys - Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa
The Dallas Cowboys do have a plethora of defensive backs set to hit the open market in 2024, so I think drafting someone like Cooper DeJean makes a ton of sense, as he could realistically play as a cornerback or as a safety.