2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft
Let's put together a first round mock draft, but this time around, not include trades.
25. Green Bay Packers - Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
With some uncertainty surrounding Jaire Alexander, I don’t think a first-round cornerback should be out of the question for the Green Bay Packers, who enjoyed a mid-season breakout from QB Jordan Love.
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
With a breakout season from Baker Mayfield, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers might be closer than we think they are. I believe the Bucs will re-sign Mayfield, and that could allow them to really be aggressive in rounding out their roster to make a run in 2024.
27. Arizona Cardinals - Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
How did Rome Odunze fall this far down in the first round? The Cardinals are not complaining, as they get two wide receivers with their first-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.
28. Buffalo Bills - Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas
The Buffalo Bills have begun clearing some cap space, and that has forced them to say goodbye to some key players. Buffalo does need to get younger all over the roster, and I think their defensive line could be a first-round target for them.