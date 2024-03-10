2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft
Let's put together a first round mock draft, but this time around, not include trades.
29. Detroit Lions - Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
The Detroit Lions need to get their secondary fixed this offseason, and I think that is the one position group keeping them from breaking through and making the Super Bowl. Some may question Dan Campbell’s aggressiveness, and that could be a reason why they may hit a ceiling, but drafting one of the best CBs in the 2024 NFL Draft is a wise move.
30. Baltimore Ravens - Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia
The Baltimore Ravens should keep their defense as stout as possible, so I mocked Kamari Lassiter to them with the 30th overall pick. With Mike Macdonald out the door and now coaching the Seattle Seahawks, the Ravens hope their defense does not regress in 2024.
31. San Francisco 49ers - Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas
The San Francisco 49ers could have a tough decision or two to make on the offensive side of the ball. I think one of Deebo Samuel or Brandon Aiyuk could be out the door for financial reasons, so the 49ers might want to bolster their WR room in the 2024 NFL Draft if that is the case.
32. Kansas City Chiefs - Brian Thomas Jr, WR, LSU
I don’t think there is much else the Kansas City Chiefs will do with their first-round pick in 2024 than drafting a wide receiver. This draft is pretty deep at the position, so the Chiefs could get a top prospect at the position in the second round, but they don’t pass up the chance to select Brian Thomas Jr.
Yes, this first-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft did not contain trades, but the other mock drafts that we publish are chock full of trades. When the real thing kicks off, there will surely be some trades present, as NFL teams are getting more aggressive in trying to field the best roster possible.
I think it’s firmly possible to see four QBs go in the top four picks. To me, no less than four will go in the top 10. And if that happens, a top OT or WR prospect could fall a bit farther than originally thought. Buckle up, the 2024 NFL Draft could get crazy.