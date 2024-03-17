2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft with huge trades
What are the Vikings plotting? We explore in the latest 2024 NFL mock draft
5) Minnesota Vikings (from Chargers): Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
The Vikings have loaded up on ammunition not just to sit back and take multiple guys in the first round. Or maybe they did...Maybe the Vikings really like Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr. It's more likely that the Vikings know they want someone like Drake Maye, who would be reuniting in Minnesota with Josh McCown, one of his high school coaches.
6) New York Giants: JJ McCarthy, QB, Michigan
The New York Giants have seemingly made it clear that Daniel Jones is their franchise QB. I'm not buying it. Jones, on a good day, is probably one of the 10 worst starting quarterbacks in the league. Who are the Giants trying to convince besides themselves at this point? It's time to move on, and I think we could see them make a big splash like this.
7) Tennessee Titans: Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
There's no need for the Titans to overcomplicate this. The Titans just released Andre Dillard and they went out and spent a ton of money on Calvin Ridley and Tony Pollard in NFL free agency. Olu Fashanu is one of the best pass blocking tackles to come out in recent memory.
8) Cincinnati Bengals (from Falcons): Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
The Bengals aren't going to lose both Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd in the same offseason and do nothing about it. To be fair, at this point, they haven't lost either. I still wonder if they might be willing to make a bold move up the board like this to get a star like Odunze and then trade Higgins during the NFL Draft.