2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft with huge trades
What are the Vikings plotting? We explore in the latest 2024 NFL mock draft
9) Los Angeles Chargers (from Bears): Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
We have yet another trade-up scenario here. The Los Angeles Chargers traded down from the 5th overall pick earlier, but here they spend a mid-round pick or two to move up a couple of spots with the Chicago Bears and take Malik Nabers, whose availability at this point is bordering on criminal. The Chargers replace Keenan Allen and Mike Williams with arguably the best receiver in the class.
10) New York Jets: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
Although the Jets got jumped in this scenario for Malik Nabers, they really had multiple great options with Bowers on the board as well. The Jets went out in NFL free agency and got Tyron Smith at the left tackle position. They traded for Morgan Moses to give him a veteran bookend. Now, they upgrade their weaponry with one of the most dangerous weapons in this draft.
11) Chicago Bears (from Chargers): Jackson Powers-Johnson, OL, Oregon
The Bears made what was perceived to be a bit of a reach last year in Darnell Wright with their top pick. I wonder if they could do the same here to fortify the offensive line in front of their new franchise QB. Caleb Williams would have a new battery mate and one of the toughest linemen in all of college football. Powers-Johnson would be a great pick, even if people don't have him rated this high.
12) Philadelphia Eagles (from Broncos): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
Vic Fangio was hired to come in and take over the Philadelphia Eagles' defense, and he is going to need a new no. 1 cornerback before too long. James Bradberry and Darius Slay are both getting older, and being able to snag the #1 corner in this class all the way at number 12 overall could be a steal. They send the Broncos the 50th overall pick to seal the deal.