2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft with huge trades
What are the Vikings plotting? We explore in the latest 2024 NFL mock draft
13) Las Vegas Raiders: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
The Eagles may have jumped the Raiders to get Terrion Arnold, but the Raiders still get an absolute stud at the quarterback position here. Mitchell has been extremely productive attacking the football in the air at Toledo and proved that he's one of the top athletes you can find at his position with a 9.78 RAS at the Combine.
14) New Orleans Saints: Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
The New Orleans Saints need to add more pressure players to the mix, and just like other teams are taking advantage of falling cornerbacks at this stage of this 2024 NFL mock draft, the Saints take advantage of the opportunity to take the top pass rusher off the board. Although Turner is slightly undersized, his traits are off the charts. And he has the production to match.
15) Indianapolis Colts: Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa
Not only is Cooper DeJean one of the most versatile athletes in this year's class, but he's also just flat-out one of the most impressive overall athletes. His combination of size, speed, and football IQ will make him a no-brainer for the Colts at this pick slot.
16) Seattle Seahawks: Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State
The Seattle Seahawks need to take the best defensive player on the board here and Jared Verse fits the bill. The former small-school transfer dominated at Florida State the last two seasons and does a great job converting his speed to power. He absolutely lives in the offensive backfield.