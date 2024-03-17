2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft with huge trades
What are the Vikings plotting? We explore in the latest 2024 NFL mock draft
17) Jacksonville Jaguars: Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU
The Jacksonville Jaguars were this close to getting Calvin Ridley to come back to them in free agency until the Titans made him an offer he couldn't refuse. Will the Jags overcorrect by going after a round one receiver? Maybe. They probably feel like Ryan Nielsen alone is enough to raise the floor of their defense. Brian Thomas Jr. has big play written all over him and had a whopping 17 touchdown catches at LSU this past season.
18) Atlanta Falcons (from Bengals): Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA
The Atlanta Falcons have completely revamped their offense this offseason, so the NFL Draft might be their chance to focus in on defense. Laiatu Latu has some health concerns, but he's one of the best and most NFL-ready pass rushers in this class and played for new Falcons DC Jimmy Lake at Washington for a couple of years.
19) Los Angeles Rams: Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington
Troy Fautanu is a plug-and-play left tackle with length, athletic ability, and outstanding strength. The Los Angeles Rams have invested heavily in their offensive line this offseason by re-signing Kevin Dotson and poaching Jonah Jackson from the Lions. Adding Fautanu as their left tackle would be the missing piece of the puzzle.
20) Pittsburgh Steelers: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
The Steelers would love to have this kind of problem, sitting here and staring both Taliese Fuaga and Amarius Mims right in the face. Both of these guys pride themselves on power, and both of these guys play with bad intentions. Ultimately, having the option to choose between the two, the upside with Mims is not so overpowering compared to Fuaga and Fuaga has a better body of work at this point.