2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft with huge trades
What are the Vikings plotting? We explore in the latest 2024 NFL mock draft
21) Miami Dolphins: Byron Murphy, DL, Texas
After losing Christian Wilkins and others in NFL free agency, the Dolphins make Byron Murphy the first interior defensive lineman taken in this year's draft class. Murphy is disruptive, quick off the ball, and he can play a versatile role up front. He would be a great pickup at this stage of round one.
22) Denver Broncos (from Eagles): Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
The Denver Broncos have sat back and watched almost every other NFL team pick up a quarterback this offseason. Sean Payton can't possibly be this confident in Jarrett Stidham, can he? With the run on quarterbacks early in this 2024 NFL mock draft scenario, the Broncos pick up a much-needed round two selection and take Bo Nix as their possible 2024 starter.
23) Los Angeles Chargers (from Vikings): Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
The Los Angeles Chargers turned the 5th overall pick into Malik Nabers and Amarius Mims. Does anything more need to be said? Although Amarius Mims carries a bit of risk because he has such a small sample size in college, the talent is there and Jim Harbaugh and his staff know how to develop offensive linemen.
24) Dallas Cowboys: JC Latham, OT, Alabama
Dak Prescott's lingering contract situation has handcuffed the Cowboys this offseason, and left tackle Tyron Smith left for greener pastures. Now, the Cowboys have to do some reshuffling on the offensive line, and luckily for them, there's not been a better tackle class in recent memory to do it. JC Latham played on the right side in Alabama but he has the chops to cut it at left tackle.