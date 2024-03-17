2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft with huge trades
What are the Vikings plotting? We explore in the latest 2024 NFL mock draft
25) Green Bay Packers: Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
Nate Wiggins doesn't exactly meet the weight threshold the Packers have but he fits every single one of their other categories at this position. And although Jaire Alexander was the previous exception for the 190-pound "rule", I think they would break it again with Wiggins sitting on the board here. He has elite speed and ball skills at one of the most important positions on the roster.
26) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State
The Buccaneers said goodbye this offseason to Shaquil Barrett, who was cut and then signed with the Miami Dolphins. They desperately need some more help off the edge, and Chop Robinson is a player whose stock has really been on the rise as of late. Even though his production at Penn State doesn't match his elite traits, Robinson should be a great pro for a long time. He's a productive pass rusher.
27) Arizona Cardinals (from Houston): Jer'Zhan Newton, DL, Illinois
The Cardinals added Marvin Harrison earlier in this 2024 NFL mock draft scenario, and I think we could see them get aggressive to trade up for another impact player. If they don't, I like the idea of Jer'Zhan Newton joining Jonathan Gannon's defense. He needs some "dawgs" up front to bring pressure, and Newton can do just that.
28) Buffalo Bills: AD Mitchell, WR, Texas
The Buffalo Bills had to cut bait with a bunch of prominent players this offseason, and although they didn't cut him, they let Gabe Davis walk in free agency. The absence of Davis and the seemingly constant rumors surrounding Stefon Diggs might cause the Bills to actually use a 1st-round pick on a receiver this year. AD Mitchell would be a really fun fit and could be the missing piece to help this team get over the hump in the playoffs.