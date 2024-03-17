NFL Spin Zone
Fansided

2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft with huge trades

What are the Vikings plotting? We explore in the latest 2024 NFL mock draft

By Sayre Bedinger

2024 NFL Mock Draft
2024 NFL Mock Draft / Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
8 of 8
Next

29) Detroit Lions: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

Is it merely coincidence that the Detroit Lions have selected a player from Alabama who wore the #1 jersey in consecutive years? Maybe. It just so happens that after taking Jameson Williams in 2022 and Jahmyr Gibbs in 2023, it could make a lot of sense for Detroit to take Kool-Aid McKinstry in 2024. He fills their biggest need right now at corner.

30) Baltimore Ravens: Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

After sending Morgan Moses to the New York Jets in a trade, the Ravens may look to dip into this year's deep offensive tackle market. Tyler Guyton is a little raw, but he could likely step in and start right away for Baltimore at that right tackle spot that's now been vacated.

31) San Francisco 49ers: Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri

The 49ers have gotten by without top-tier talent at the cornerback position for a while now, and I think it's high time for them to invest high in this area. They replenished the pass rush in free agency, but a physical player like Ennis Rakestraw at the cornerback position could give this defense another edge.

feed

32) Kansas City Chiefs: Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona

It might not be the sexy wide receiver pick many of us like to make for the Chiefs, but the left tackle position is a need for this team and the Chiefs need to go as cost-effective here as possible without sacrificing talent. We could see them trade up at some point but I really believe Jordan Morgan would be ready to go Day 1 blocking Patrick Mahomes's blind side.

Next. Latest 3-round NFL mock draft after free agency frenzy. Latest 3-round NFL mock draft after free agency frenzy. dark

Home/NFL Draft