2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft with huge trades
What are the Vikings plotting? We explore in the latest 2024 NFL mock draft
29) Detroit Lions: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
Is it merely coincidence that the Detroit Lions have selected a player from Alabama who wore the #1 jersey in consecutive years? Maybe. It just so happens that after taking Jameson Williams in 2022 and Jahmyr Gibbs in 2023, it could make a lot of sense for Detroit to take Kool-Aid McKinstry in 2024. He fills their biggest need right now at corner.
30) Baltimore Ravens: Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
After sending Morgan Moses to the New York Jets in a trade, the Ravens may look to dip into this year's deep offensive tackle market. Tyler Guyton is a little raw, but he could likely step in and start right away for Baltimore at that right tackle spot that's now been vacated.
31) San Francisco 49ers: Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri
The 49ers have gotten by without top-tier talent at the cornerback position for a while now, and I think it's high time for them to invest high in this area. They replenished the pass rush in free agency, but a physical player like Ennis Rakestraw at the cornerback position could give this defense another edge.
32) Kansas City Chiefs: Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona
It might not be the sexy wide receiver pick many of us like to make for the Chiefs, but the left tackle position is a need for this team and the Chiefs need to go as cost-effective here as possible without sacrificing talent. We could see them trade up at some point but I really believe Jordan Morgan would be ready to go Day 1 blocking Patrick Mahomes's blind side.