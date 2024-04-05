NFL Spin Zone
2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock where QBs fly off the board

Quarterbacks are flying off the board in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft.

By Lou Scataglia

2024 CFP National Championship - Michigan v Washington
2024 CFP National Championship - Michigan v Washington / Jamie Schwaberow/GettyImages
5. Los Angeles Chargers - Marvin Harrison Jr, WR, Ohio State

The LA Chargers no longer have Keenan Allen or Mike Williams on the roster, so their need at WR is clear.  With QBs going in the top four picks, Marvin Harrison Jr falling into their laps is a dream come true.

6. New York Giants - Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

No surprise here; the Giants probably take a top QB if one falls to them, but since one didn’t, they instead opt to bring on a true WR1 to give the offense a much-needed play-maker at the position.

7. Tennessee Titans - Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

Joe Alt comes from Notre Dame, a school that has churned out NFL-caliber offensive linemen for years now, and I don’t believe Alt will be any different.  He’ll start Week 1 for the Titans at left tackle.

8. Atlanta Falcons - Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama

The Falcons added a ton of talent to their offense this offseason, most notably signing Kirk Cousins, so it’s time for them to add to their bare pass rush room with a top-10 pick in Dallas Turner.  This is a no-brainer.

