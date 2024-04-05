NFL Spin Zone
Fansided

2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock where QBs fly off the board

Quarterbacks are flying off the board in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft.

By Lou Scataglia

2024 CFP National Championship - Michigan v Washington
2024 CFP National Championship - Michigan v Washington / Jamie Schwaberow/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
4 of 8
Next

13. Arizona Cardinals (via LVR) - Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State

The Arizona Cardinals accepted the trade offer from the Raiders to move down, so they’ll begin their roster rebuild with Jared Verse, who brings some needed talent along the defensive front.

14. New Orleans Saints - Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

The New Orleans Saints need some help at both tackle spots, so investing in the trenches with a deep OT draft is very logical, so Taliese Fuaga ends up being the selection here.

15. Indianapolis Colts - Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

The Colts were apparently in on L’Jarius Sneed, but he got dealt to the Tennessee Titans, so GM Chris Ballard likely wants to add one early on in the 2024 NFL Draft.  Alabama defensive backs typically do very well in the NFL.

16. Seattle Seahawks - Michael Penix Jr, QB, Washington

Huge!  The Seahawks decide to go for it and grab Michael Penix Jr, meaning six quarterbacks are taken in the first six picks of this mock draft.  

Home/NFL Draft