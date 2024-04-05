2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock where QBs fly off the board
Quarterbacks are flying off the board in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft.
13. Arizona Cardinals (via LVR) - Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State
The Arizona Cardinals accepted the trade offer from the Raiders to move down, so they’ll begin their roster rebuild with Jared Verse, who brings some needed talent along the defensive front.
14. New Orleans Saints - Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
The New Orleans Saints need some help at both tackle spots, so investing in the trenches with a deep OT draft is very logical, so Taliese Fuaga ends up being the selection here.
15. Indianapolis Colts - Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
The Colts were apparently in on L’Jarius Sneed, but he got dealt to the Tennessee Titans, so GM Chris Ballard likely wants to add one early on in the 2024 NFL Draft. Alabama defensive backs typically do very well in the NFL.
16. Seattle Seahawks - Michael Penix Jr, QB, Washington
Huge! The Seahawks decide to go for it and grab Michael Penix Jr, meaning six quarterbacks are taken in the first six picks of this mock draft.