2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock where QBs fly off the board
Quarterbacks are flying off the board in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft.
17. Jacksonville Jaguars - Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
The Jaguars are another team that could add a CB early on. They signed Ronald Darby on a two-year deal, but he struggles to stay healthy, so the need is still there for GM Trent Baalke.
18. Cincinnati Bengals - Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
Man, is this a dream scenario for the Bengals. With them not having a consistent threat a tight end and a potential Tee Higgins departure coming soon, Cincy definitely has a need for a play-maker early on in the 2024 NFL Draft. Bowers is honestly a big wide receiver and could fill two areas of need.
19. Los Angeles Rams - Johnny Newton, DT, Illinois
The Rams will no longer have Aaron Donald in the middle of their defense, so in a smart move, they bolster their defensive interior with Johnny Newton. It might not be the popular pick, but winning consistently in the NFL comes from winning in the trenches.
20. Pittsburgh Steelers - Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
Whether Russell Wilson or Justin Fields is starting Week 1 does not change the Steelers needing to add a tackle, and when you consider that both Wilson and Fields take a ton of sacks, this pick makes even more sense.