2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock where QBs fly off the board

Quarterbacks are flying off the board in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft.

By Lou Scataglia

2024 CFP National Championship - Michigan v Washington
2024 CFP National Championship - Michigan v Washington / Jamie Schwaberow/GettyImages
21. Miami Dolphins - Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington

The Dolphins lost Robert Hunt in free agency and have not sprung on bringing back Connor Williams, so the team must address their offensive line in the 2024 NFL Draft.  I could also see Miami attack the defensive front in the first round as well.

22. Philadelphia Eagles - Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

The Eagles continually have a stacked roster, and GM Howie Roseman surely understands that his defense is in need of another CB.

23. New England Patriots (via MIN) - Brian Thomas Jr, WR, LSU

With the Patriots now having two first-round picks, they land Olu Fashanu and Brian Thomas Jr, so they have to be happy with the infusion of offensive talent in a stacked offensive draft.  Where will they turn for the QB, though?

24. Dallas Cowboys - JC Latham, OT, Alabama

Tyron Smith leaving in free agency creates a need a tackle for the Cowboys.  They’ve had a pretty awful offseason and have hardly made any moves, but a strong draft can fix some things.

