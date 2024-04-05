2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock where QBs fly off the board
Quarterbacks are flying off the board in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft.
21. Miami Dolphins - Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington
The Dolphins lost Robert Hunt in free agency and have not sprung on bringing back Connor Williams, so the team must address their offensive line in the 2024 NFL Draft. I could also see Miami attack the defensive front in the first round as well.
22. Philadelphia Eagles - Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
The Eagles continually have a stacked roster, and GM Howie Roseman surely understands that his defense is in need of another CB.
23. New England Patriots (via MIN) - Brian Thomas Jr, WR, LSU
With the Patriots now having two first-round picks, they land Olu Fashanu and Brian Thomas Jr, so they have to be happy with the infusion of offensive talent in a stacked offensive draft. Where will they turn for the QB, though?
24. Dallas Cowboys - JC Latham, OT, Alabama
Tyron Smith leaving in free agency creates a need a tackle for the Cowboys. They’ve had a pretty awful offseason and have hardly made any moves, but a strong draft can fix some things.