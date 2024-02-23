2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full first round with league-altering trades
In our latest 2024 NFL Mock Draft, some insane trades went down.
In this 2024 NFL Mock Draft, we make it a full first round and include some insane, league-altering trades. Mock draft season never gets old, and in about two months, the 2024 NFL Draft will begin. This year's draft seems truly special with the crop of quarterbacks, wide receivers, and tackles. Teams who need to fix their offense are in luck this year.
There could be five QBs who go inside the first round, and even more tackles and wide receivers could find themselves in the first round as well. The elite prospects have been pretty well-known at this point, but I think the draft can get very unexpected in the latter half of the first round. Could we see some league-altering trades go down in the 2024 NFL Draft?
1. Chicago Bears - Caleb Williams, QB, USC
There is no need to overthink this selection here. Caleb Williams is the best QB in this draft class and one of the best the NFL has seen in quite some time. The Chicago Bears would be sorely mistaken if they passed on him
2. New York Giants (via WAS) - Drake Maye, QB, UNC
The first major move of this NFL mock draft is the New York Giants trading up with, yep, their rivals, the Washington Commanders. The Giants had to pay an extra price to trade up with an in-division team, but it’s worth it after they land Drake Maye
3. New England Patriots - Marvin Harrison Jr, WR, OSU
The New England Patriots pass up Jayden Daniels and opt to select Marvin Harrison Jr, arguably the best overall player in this draft class. The QB position at this point might not be settled in New England
4. Denver Broncos (via ARI) - Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
After the Patriots passed on Daniels, the Denver Broncos trade up with the Arizona Cardinals to select the Heisman Trophy winner from LSU. The Denver Broncos finally get their QB of the future and have a young and encouraging prospect to develop.