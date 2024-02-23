2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full first round with league-altering trades
In our latest 2024 NFL Mock Draft, some insane trades went down.
5. Atlanta Falcons (via LAC) - JJ McCarthy, QB, Michigan
The Los Angeles Chargers trade down with the Atlanta Falcons, and the Falcons jump on the chance to select JJ McCarthy from Michigan. McCarthy has all the tools to be a high-end franchise QB in the NFL.
6. Washington Commanders (via NYG) - Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
Joe Alt is a day-one starter at left tackle for the Washington Commanders, who opt to fortify their trenches instead of selecting a QB in the first round.
7. Tennessee Titans - Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
Amid all the chaos up to this point, the Tennessee Titans are able to stand pat with their seventh overall pick and land Olu Fashanu, giving them a blindside protector for Will Levis or whoever ends up being the franchise QB in Tennessee.
8. Los Angeles Chargers (via ATL) - Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
Trading down with the Atlanta Falcons, the Chargers nab a defensive stud with the first pick of the Jim Harbaugh era. The Chargers hope to turn their defense around in year one in their new era.