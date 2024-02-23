2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full first round with league-altering trades
In our latest 2024 NFL Mock Draft, some insane trades went down.
9. Chicago Bears - Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
Giving Caleb Williams yet another weapon on offense is a perfect idea, as the Bears find a perfect running mate with DJ Moore in Rome Odunze from Washington. The Bears all of a sudden have an elite group of skill players on offense.
10. Cincinnati Bengals (via NYJ) - Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
The Bengals make a huge trade up the 2024 NFL Draft board with the New York Jets and finally get a viable tight end weapon in Brock Bowers, who is actually more of a big wide receiver than anything.
11. Minnesota Vikings - Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
The Vikings need a franchise QB, but could not find a way to come away with a top one, so they stay at their normal 11th overall selection and get Terrion Arnold, giving defensive coordinator Brian Flores a young playmaker on defense.
12. Arizona Cardinals (via DEN) - Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
The Cardinals felt like a trade down eight slots was worth it, and they are still able to land Malik Nabers, who some think is the top wide receiver prospect in this year’s class. Kyler Murray now has a potential WR1 to use on offense.