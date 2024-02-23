2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full first round with league-altering trades
In our latest 2024 NFL Mock Draft, some insane trades went down.
17. Jacksonville Jaguars - Jackson Powers-Johnson, OC, Oregon
The Jaguars need some offensive line help, and the best interior OL in this year’s draft by a long-shot is Jackson Powers-Johnson, who is going to be one of the best OL players in short time.
18. New York Jets (via CIN) - Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
The Jets definitely could use the extra draft capital by trading down, and they still got a top-rated prospects in the second half of the first round. It’s safe to say that the team needs some help along their offensive line, and Taliese Fuaga is here to help.
19. Los Angeles Rams - Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State
The Los Angeles Rams won 10 games in 2023 and definitely need more help on defense than they do offense, so adding another threat along the defensive front is a wise move by Les Snead and Sean McVay
20. Pittsburgh Steelers - Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
The Pittsburgh Steelers do not address their QB situation in the first round but instead opt to bolster their secondary with Quinyon Mitchell from Toledo. What will the Steelers ultimately do at the QB spot?