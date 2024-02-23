2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full first round with league-altering trades
In our latest 2024 NFL Mock Draft, some insane trades went down.
21. Miami Dolphins - Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
The Miami Dolphins could actually use another wide receiver, and Keon Coleman can step in and be the missing link for this offense. I’d expect the team to hammer out a contract extension with Tua Tagovailoa this offseason.
22. Philadelphia Eagles - Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
Vic Fangio is now in town as the defensive coordinator, and he vouches for some secondary help. Howie Roseman agrees and adds Nate Wiggins from Clemson in the first round.
23. Houston Texans - Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas
The Houston Texans can be very aggressive this offseason. With a ton of cap space and clearly being established with an elite QB, the Texans can add a top player or two in free agency and continue to add talent in the 2024 NFL Draft. Getting younger along the defensive interior makes sense.
24. Dallas Cowboys - Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa
Potentially a player that can play both CB and S, Cooper DeJean could be a perfect fit for new Cowboys defensive coordinator, Mike Zimmer.