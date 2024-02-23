2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full first round with league-altering trades
In our latest 2024 NFL Mock Draft, some insane trades went down.
25. Green Bay Packers - Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
The Green Bay Packers are in a great spot with the breakout year from QB Jordan Love. They boast an extremely young roster and have a ton of flexibility to build up their offense as much as they possibly can.
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
Surprise? The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enjoyed the breakout year from Baker Mayfield, but feel comfortable going with a younger QB, and they decide on Bo Nix from Oregon, who was there for them with the 26th overall pick.
27. Arizona Cardinals - Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
The Arizona Cardinals showed some grit in the 2023 NFL Season under first-year head coach Jonathan Gannon. I personaly think Gannon is the right man for the job, but their roster just needs talent everywhere, so they nab Kool-Aid McKinstry, the best player available on their board.
28. Buffalo Bills - Brian Thomas Jr, WR, LSU
The Buffalo Bills are in a bit of a cap crunch this coming offseason, and with both Gabe Davis entering free agency and Stefon Diggs getting old, GM Brandon Beane opts to give Josh Allen a young weapon in Brian Thomas Jr from LSU.