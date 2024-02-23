NFL Spin Zone
Fansided

2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full first round with league-altering trades

In our latest 2024 NFL Mock Draft, some insane trades went down.

By Lou Scataglia

Duke v North Carolina
Duke v North Carolina / Grant Halverson/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
7 of 8
Next

25. Green Bay Packers - Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

The Green Bay Packers are in a great spot with the breakout year from QB Jordan Love.  They boast an extremely young roster and have a ton of flexibility to build up their offense as much as they possibly can.

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

Surprise?  The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enjoyed the breakout year from Baker Mayfield, but feel comfortable going with a younger QB, and they decide on Bo Nix from Oregon, who was there for them with the 26th overall pick.

27. Arizona Cardinals - Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

The Arizona Cardinals showed some grit in the 2023 NFL Season under first-year head coach Jonathan Gannon.  I personaly think Gannon is the right man for the job, but their roster just needs talent everywhere, so they nab Kool-Aid McKinstry, the best player available on their board.

28. Buffalo Bills - Brian Thomas Jr, WR, LSU

The Buffalo Bills are in a bit of a cap crunch this coming offseason, and with both Gabe Davis entering free agency and Stefon Diggs getting old, GM Brandon Beane opts to give Josh Allen a young weapon in Brian Thomas Jr from LSU.

Home/NFL Draft