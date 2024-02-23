2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full first round with league-altering trades
In our latest 2024 NFL Mock Draft, some insane trades went down.
29. Detroit Lions - Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami (FL)
The Detroit Lions were so close to making it to the Super Bowl this past season and clearly need a boost in the secondary. I think if you’re looking at a team to make another huge leap in 2024, the Lions would be a great bet.
30. Baltimore Ravens - Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
The Baltimore Ravens tackle situation is extremely talented, but between Ronnie Stanley not being able to stay healthy and Morgan Moses getting older, getting a tackle at the bottom of the first round is a logical move for the long-term.
31. San Francisco 49ers - Graham Barton, OG, Duke
The San Francisco 49ers could potentially have a ton of turnover along their defensive line this coming offseason, but instead they opt to draft Graham Barton, who will bring some much-needed help to the team’s interior offensive line.
32. Kansas City Chiefs - Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas
I mean, do I need to really justify the Kansas City Chiefs drafting a wide receiver early? Sure, the offense ended up being fine in the playoffs, but the playmakers for the Chiefs need improved on. All of a sudden, the WR duo of Rashee Rice and Adonai Mitchell is both young and oozing with talent.
In this 2024 NFL Mock Draft, a few teams truly made some league-altering trades. Would your favorite team end up getting a solid foundational player for the future? In April, you can certainly expect a plethora of QBs to go within the top 10.
And other positions like wide receiver and offensive tackle are stacked with talent, so those two positions can have quite a few players fly off the board in Round 1.