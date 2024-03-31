2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with aggressive trades
How will NFL teams fill their needs through the 2024 NFL Draft?
23) Minnesota Vikings (from Texans): Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
This one might make Vikings fans sick to their stomachs, but what if this scenario presents itself?
Would Kevin O’Connell and the Vikings rather just roll with Sam Darnold and punt the QB situation to next offseason?
It would certainly not bode well for them to make the trade they did with the Texans and then completely miss out on quarterbacks. And I tend to believe that one of the reasons they made the trade they did with the Texans is because they like the depth of this QB class overall.
Bo Nix gets the ball out quick, he’s accurate, he’s on time. Even if he’s not spectacular in all facets of his game, he could run Kevin O’Connell’s offense.
24) Miami Dolphins (from Broncos): Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon
The Miami Dolphins need to add to the interior offensive line and Jackson Powers-Johnson might be the best overall interior offensive lineman in this draft.
Even though Graham Barton went a handful of picks earlier to the Seattle Seahwks, Powers-Johnson might be the best overall center in this class. He’s tough, physical, and has versatility having played both center and guard for the Ducks.
Not only that, but he seems like he would be an ideal type of fit with the Dolphins with his movement skills.