2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with aggressive trades
How will NFL teams fill their needs through the 2024 NFL Draft?
25) Green Bay Packers: Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
The Green Bay Packers typically have a weight threshold of 190 pounds at the cornerback position under GM Brian Gutekunst, but they’ve made exceptions for other things in the past and perhaps they could do so for Nate Wiggins.
Wiggins does have a slight frame at 6-foot-1, 173 pounds, but he meets the Packers’ other athletic metric thresholds by being elite in every other category.
Wiggins would add a much-needed playmaker to the cornerback position for Green Bay, where Eric Stokes – another former first-round pick – has been largely unavailable over the past couple of seasons. Green Bay may be forced to put him in a “make or break” situation.
26) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA
There are medical questions for Laiatu Latu that could force him to the end of round one, possibly even out of the first round entirely, but if teams clear him, he’s going to be a steal at this point.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers surprised a lot of people by still being good this past season, but that defense was never going to allow the team to bottom out completely. They need to do a bit of reloading this offseason with star pass rusher Shaquil Barrett gone as a salary cap casualty.
Getting Laiatu Latu here at the end of round one would be another sweet Draft win for GM Jason Licht.