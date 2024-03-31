2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with aggressive trades
How will NFL teams fill their needs through the 2024 NFL Draft?
27) Arizona Cardinals (from Texans): Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
The Arizona Cardinals maneuvered around the board earlier in this 2024 NFL mock draft scenario and managed to still get Marvin Harrison Jr. Here at the end of round one with the pick they acquired from Houston last year, they get Kool-Aid McKinstry to add some much-needed youth and playmaking ability to the defensive backfield.
Jonathan Gannon did an outstanding job with the players he was given last year, but adding talent in the secondary has to be a non-negotiable in the 2024 NFL Draft. McKinstry would immediately slot as the Cardinals’ best outside corner. He racked up 22 passes broken up over the last two seasons at Alabama.
28) Buffalo Bills: Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU
The Buffalo Bills have tricked us in recent years by seemingly telegraphing a wide receiver pick in the first round of the NFL Draft, but they haven’t pulled the trigger.
With Gabe Davis gone via free agency to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and continual questions over Stefon Diggs’ long-term situation with the team, perhaps this will finally be the year the Bills actually pull the trigger.
Maybe they’ll even be a threat to move up in the draft to get someone…
Brian Thomas wouldn’t be a bad “consolation” prize this late in round one, either. He led the nation this past season with 17 touchdown catches and has a combination of outstanding ball skills at the catch point, length, and ability to play both outside and in the slot.