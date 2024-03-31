2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with aggressive trades
29) Detroit Lions: Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State
The Detroit Lions need to continue to upgrade their defensive front this offseason, and getting an athlete like Chop Robinson could really help them over the long haul of an NFL season.
Detroit also needs to add to their secondary, but they’ll be able to do that as this 2024 NFL mock draft progresses and Robinson might have traits you can’t pass on here. He can play all over the defensive front and cause havoc, and did exactly that while he was at Penn State.
You don’t hear the term “boom or bust” quite as much anymore, but there’s an element of that with Chop Robinson given the fact that he didn’t have ideal statistical production at the college level. But his productivity extends beyond just the box score, and he would be a nice fit on Detroit’s defensive front.
30) Baltimore Ravens: JC Latham, OT, Alabama
We haven’t taken any looks at the 2024 NFL Draft with this scenario as a possibility, but doesn’t this just feel like a Baltimore Ravens type of pick?
The Ravens always seem to get the best possible value (according to the consensus, at least) at every turn of the NFL Draft, and getting JC Latham possibly 15 picks later than he will actually go is something that just feels on-brand for them.
Latham is one of the best right tackles in the draft and would have the opportunity to come in and start immediately for Baltimore. This would be an outstanding selection.