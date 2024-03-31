2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with aggressive trades
2024 NFL mock draft: Round 2
33) Carolina Panthers: Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri
After trading Brian Burns to the New York Giants, the Panthers have gone out and done their best to try and replenish the defensive front in NFL free agency, but mostly with short-term deals. Darius Robinson is another big body with versatility on the defensive front who would contribute immediately for defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.
34) New England Patriots: Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia
If you go after a quarterback in the first round, it’s not a bad idea to get him some help in the second round. Especially for a team like the Patriots, a pick like Ladd McConkey would make a ton of sense here near the top of the second round. McConkey is a good athlete who has a smooth game and the ability to get open quickly.
35) Tennessee Titans (from Cardinals): Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri
The Titans landed Troy Fautanu in the first round and now get a possible future CB1 here at the top of round two. Thanks to their trade down situation with the Cardinals in this mock draft, the Titans have two picks really close together here for GM Ran Carthon to continue loading up his roster.
36) Washington Commanders: Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU
The Commanders went out in NFL free agency and loaded up the roster on both sides of the ball for new GM Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn. In this mock draft scenario, the Commanders landed JJ McCarthy in the first round and getting a possible starting left tackle like Kingsley Suamataia would be great value here. This is a deep offensive tackle draft and Suamataia is something of a late bloomer. He is a former five-star prospect who transferred from Oregon to BYU.