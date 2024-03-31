2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with aggressive trades
How will NFL teams fill their needs through the 2024 NFL Draft?
37) Los Angeles Chargers: Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan
The Los Angeles Chargers are already feeling the impact of head coach Jim Harbaugh on the roster. They cut former first-round pick Mike Williams and they traded away Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears. Although we can see Harbaugh passing on this receiver class in the first round, he’s probably not going to pass on it altogether. Not when someone like Roman Wilson – a player he’s very familiar with – is sitting there in round two.
38) Tennessee Titans: Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M
The Titans are assembling a haul here. Troy Fautanu in the first round followed by Ennis Rakestraw and Edgerrin Cooper in the second would be a huge haul for a team that just needs to keep loading up on talent on both sides of the ball. The Titans are ushering in a new era with Brian Callahan as the head coach, and he’s got tools to work with offensively. Adding a player like Cooper would give the Titans an incredibly talented athlete at linebacker with range and playmaking ability.
39) Carolina Panthers (from N.Y. Giants): Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon
The Panthers have certainly taken some shots at the receiver position both in free agency and in the NFL Draft in recent years. Heck, they’ve been taking some shots via trade as well. They brought in Diontae Johnson from the Steelers this offseason. But adding another speedy playmaker like Troy Franklin is going to be essential. The Panthers need to get as many playmakers as they possibly can for Bryce Young.
40) Washington Commanders (from Chicago): Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas
Even though they signed Zach Ertz in NFL free agency, the Commanders still need a more viable long-term option at the tight end position. It’s hard to know who the top tight end in this class will be behind Brock Bowers, but Ja’Tavion Sanders certainly has pass-catching chops and could contribute right away.