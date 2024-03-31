2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with aggressive trades
How will NFL teams fill their needs through the 2024 NFL Draft?
41) Green Bay Packers (from N.Y. Jets): Payton Wilson, LB, North Carolina State
The Packers are going to be very busy in this mock draft scenario. Stay tuned for that. Here, they get an inside linebacker to join Quay Walker in new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley’s 4-3 base defense alignment. Wilson is going to be older as a rookie than is ideal, but Wilson’s athletic traits are exactly what the Packers look for in their early picks.
42) Houston Texans (from Minnesota): AD Mitchell, WR, Texas
The Houston Texans traded out of the first round entirely, and they still manage to get a value like this in round two. This is a team that just keeps finding ways to win in the offseason, and a scenario like this would vault the Texans’ offseason to another level. AD Mitchell is big, athletic, fast, and would add a dynamic element to a Houston offense that already has playmakers in Nico Collins and Tank Dell.
43) Atlanta Falcons: TJ Tampa, CB, Iowa State
The Falcons overhauled their offense in free agency by adding not only Kirk Cousins but bringing in some more weapons in Darnell Mooney and Rondale Moore. After landing Dallas Turner in the first round of this mock draft, they get a playmaker for the secondary in TJ Tampa who would have a shot to start right away as a rookie.
44) Arizona Cardinals (from Raiders): Christian Haynes, OL, UConn
Although he’s not the most hyped offensive lineman in the class, Christian Haynes meets just about every baseline requirement you would ask for. He’s a four-year starter, team captain, and he has elite athletic traits. He might have one of the highest “floors” of any prospect in this draft. The Cardinals keep building their roster and fortifying the offensive line.