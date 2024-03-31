2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with aggressive trades
How will NFL teams fill their needs through the 2024 NFL Draft?
45) New Orleans Saints (from Broncos): Cooper Beebe, OL, Kansas State
The New Orleans Saints could be looking to replace multiple starters on the offensive line in this draft class. After replacing the injured and rehabbing Ryan Ramczyk in round one, they get Kansas State’s Cooper Beebe in round two. He’s built to come into an NFL program and play at a high level from Day 1.
46) Indianapolis Colts: Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
The Indianapolis Colts have a young quarterback in Anthony Richardson who might have the strongest arm in the league. Here, they get a field-flipping receiver in Xavier Worthy whose athletic traits and speed are off the charts. It’s a match made in football heaven.
47) New York Giants (from Seattle): Trey Benson, RB, Florida State
The Giants need a bellcow at the running back position after letting Saquon Barkley walk in NFL free agency. Trey Benson hasn’t been discussed a ton as a possible second-round pick, but he’s a big-bodied back with elite speed and he’s got a lot of good work ahead of him. He never carried the ball more than 20 times in a game at the collegiate level.
48) Jacksonville Jaguars: Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida
The Jacksonville Jaguars were undoubtedly disappointed to miss out on bringing back Calvin Ridley this offseason, but here they get a playmaking receiver at a heavily discounted price. Ricky Pearsall is a slender receiver like Ridley who can win with route-running and deceptive explosiveness down the field.