2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with aggressive trades
How will NFL teams fill their needs through the 2024 NFL Draft?
49) Cincinnati Bengals: Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
Why would the Cincinnati Bengals take a big-bodied playmaker like Keon Coleman when Tee Higgins is on the roster? Let that be a warning of what is to come in this mock draft scenario, Bengals fans. Coleman has the ability to separate at the catch point even if he struggles to create separation outside of that. He’ll be a good complement to Ja’Marr Chase with Tee Higgins on the way out via trade (potentially).
50) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans): Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia
Vic Fangio needs as many new additions to the secondary as he can possibly get. The Philadelphia Eagles and GM Howie Roseman love former Georgia Bulldogs players, but this is a two-for-one because Roseman gets a Bulldog and Fangio gets an aggressive corner who isn’t afraid of contact and can play in the slot if needed.
51) San Francisco 49ers (from Steelers): Roger Rosengarten, OT, Washington
Here’s one of our first big receiver trades of this 2024 NFL mock draft scenario. Brandon Aiyuk gets to go be with his doppelganger – Mike Tomlin – and give the Steelers a new duo with George Pickens. It would be impossible for Russell Wilson or Justin Fields to fail in this scenario, right?
The 49ers get an athletic offensive tackle in Roger Rosengarten who was part of one of the best all-around offensive lines in college football. He would be a plug-and-play on the right side.
52) Los Angeles Rams: Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona
The Rams may have their long-term left tackle option in Alaric Jackson, but it seems they are still taking it slow with him. They are learning from the Joe Noteboom mistake. Jordan Morgan wouldn’t be a bad risk here anyway. What he may lack in flash as a prospect, he more than makes up for with the potential for longevity. He just has the feel of a longtime solid NFL starter.