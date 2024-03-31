2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with aggressive trades
How will NFL teams fill their needs through the 2024 NFL Draft?
53) Philadelphia Eagles: Junior Colson, LB, Michigan
The Eagles continue to reload defensively. One of the biggest issues for this team last year was the turnover at the linebacker position. They lost Kyzir White and TJ Edwards from the NFC Champion squad and weren’t able to effectively replace them. Vic Fangio didn’t come to Philadelphia to make lemonade. He’s going to get some studs in this draft class.
54) Cleveland Browns: Ruke Orhorhoro, DL, Clemson
The Cleveland Browns have such a good roster right now that it’s hard to know exactly where they’re going to go with this pick. The defensive line is a safe bet because Jim Schwartz brings pass rush in waves and uses a ton of personnel there. Ruke Orhorhoro has elite athletic traits as a defensive lineman and would contribute right away.
55) Miami Dolphins: Braden Fiske, DL, Florida State
The Dolphins lost Christian Wilkins in NFL free agency, and replacing him is going to have to be a group effort. They stay somewhat local here and add Braden Fiske, who has been winning over the hearts of NFL fans around the country since his awesome NFL Combine workout. Just like Wilkins, Fiske wins frequently with a combination of strength and motor. Miami could be a great situation for him.
56) Denver Broncos (from Cowboys): Xavier Leggette, WR, South Carolina
After trading down with the Dallas Cowboys, the Broncos get Michael Penix Jr. at the back half of the first round and land him a new weapon here with South Carolina star Xavier Leggette coming off the board. I think Sean Payton is going to love Leggette’s ability to take a slant 75 yards to the house at any moment. He’s a physical receiver who would add some much-needed playmaking ability to the Denver offense.