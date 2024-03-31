2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with aggressive trades
How will NFL teams fill their needs through the 2024 NFL Draft?
61) Detroit Lions: Max Melton, CB, Rutgers
The Detroit Lions are going to be in search of cornerback help all over this draft and Max Melton is an intriguing option for them here at the bottom of the second round. He’s really been rising as a prospect as people get to know more about him and his game. He has big-time speed and could contribute for the Lions as either an outside corner or slot.
62) Baltimore Ravens: Leonard Taylor, DL, Miami
Although Leonard Taylor was a bit more hyped going into the 2023 season than he ended it, he still seems like the exact type of player the Baltimore Ravens would swoop in on in the second round. He’s a tremendous talent who needs good coaching to extract the best out of him. That’s what the Ravens are good at.
63) San Francisco 49ers: Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan
The 49ers land one of the draft’s top slot cornerback options here in Mike Sainristil, one of many Michigan prospects that will be coveted by NFL teams in this particular draft class. He had six interceptions this past season and just seems to be one step ahead of the quarterback in terms of getting a jump on the ball. He would feast with the defensive front the 49ers have creating pressure in front of him.
64) Kansas City Chiefs: Devontez Walker, WR, North Carolina
The Kansas City Chiefs have gone after round two receivers already in consecutive years with Skyy Moore in 2022 and Rashee Rice in 2023. Could they go after that position here again in 2024? It’s possible. Moore hasn’t made nearly the impact people would have hoped for in his first two seasons, and while Rice looks promising, a player like Devontez Walker with a combination of size and speed could be disgustingly good in Kansas City.