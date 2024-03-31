2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with aggressive trades
How will NFL teams fill their needs through the 2024 NFL Draft?
2024 NFL mock draft: Round 3
We’ll speed through the third round picks while highlighting some more notable selections or projected trades throughout the round.
65) Carolina Panthers: Patrick Paul, OT, Houston
66) Arizona Cardinals: Michael Hall Jr., DL, Ohio State
67) Washington Commanders: Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State
68) New England Patriots: Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale
69) Los Angeles Chargers: Kris Jenkins, DL, Michigan
69) Los Angeles Chargers: Kris Jenkins, DL, Michigan
Jim Harbaugh strikes again with the Michigan connection, and here he gets maybe the best value of them all so far. Kris Jenkins is going to be a good pro and is getting a little underrated in this draft cycle because of the fact that the defensive line class is not perceived to be elite.
70) New York Giants: Kam Kinchens, S, Miami
After losing Xavier McKinney to the Green Bay Packers in free agency, the Giants go after another versatile stud in the secondary in Kam Kinchens. Kinchens didn’t blow anyone away with his pre-draft workouts, but he flies around the field and knows how to make plays on the ball.
71) Arizona Cardinals (from Tennessee): Caelen Carson, CB, Wake Forest
72) New York Jets: Ja’Lynn Polk, WR, Washington
73) Detroit Lions (from Minnesota): Jalen McMillan, WR, Washington
74) Atlanta Falcons: Javon Bullard, S, Georgia
75) Chicago Bears: Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington
76) Denver Broncos: Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State
77) Las Vegas Raiders: Jonathan Brooks, RB, Texas
There haven’t been many running backs taken yet in this draft, which could be a good thing for a team like the Raiders who lost Josh Jacobs in free agency. Zamir White looks like he’s going to be just fine in the RB1 spot, but adding a player like Jonathon Brooks in round three could be a nice discount based on what he brings to the table as a playmaker when healthy.