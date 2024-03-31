2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with aggressive trades
How will NFL teams fill their needs through the 2024 NFL Draft?
83) Los Angeles Rams: Marshawn Kneeland, EDGE, Western Michigan
84) Pittsburgh Steelers: Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, OL, Georgia
85) Cleveland Browns: Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri
86) Houston Texans (from Eagles): DJ James, CB, Auburn
87) Dallas Cowboys: Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee
The Dallas Cowboys have been handcuffed all offseason due to Dak Prescott’s contract situation. They were basically forced into trading up in this 2024 NFL mock draft scenario and here they almost have to take the best running back available. Luckily for them, the strength of this running back class could be found on Day 2 and Jaylen Wright can play all three downs.
88) Cleveland Browns (from Packers): Blake Corum, RB, Michigan
The Cleveland Browns acquire an extra third-round pick here in exchange for cornerback Greg Newsome, who has been seemingly wanting out of Cleveland for quite some time now. Newsome gets a fresh start to start in the slot with the Packers, and the Browns get a stud at running back in Blake Corum to serve as not only a complement to Nick Chubb, but insurance.
The Packers would be free in this scenario to move on from former first-round pick Eric Stokes, having acquired Nate Wiggins and Greg Newsome to pair up with Jaire Alexander.
89) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Josh Newton, CB, TCU
90) Arizona Cardinals (from Houston): Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama
91) Green Bay Packers (from Buffalo): Christian Mahogany, OG, Boston College
92) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Detroit): Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky
93) Baltimore Ravens: Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin
Imagine facing off against the Baltimore Ravens next season and having to deal with both Derrick Henry and Braelon Allen with the NFL cracking down on the hip drop tackle. This is a “chess, not checkers” kind of move from the Ravens.
94) San Francisco 49ers: DeWayne Carter, DL, Duke
95) Kansas City Chiefs: Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson
96) Jacksonville Jaguars: McKinnley Jackson, DL, Texas A&M
97) Cincinnati Bengals: Brandon Dorlus, DL, Oregon
98) Pittsburgh Steelers (from Philadelphia): Renardo Green, CB, Florida State
99) Los Angeles Rams: Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina
Spencer Rattler to the Los Angeles Rams remains one of my favorite potential scenarios in this year’s draft. There are other teams that would be good for Rattler, but he would be in a near-ideal scenario there in Los Angeles with Sean McVay and their weapons at receiver.