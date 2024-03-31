2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with aggressive trades
How will NFL teams fill their needs through the 2024 NFL Draft?
5) Los Angeles Chargers: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
The Chargers could trade down here and probably still get one of the top three guys they want, but why trade down when you can get the top guy on your board. The first non-quarterback of this 2024 NFL mock draft scenario is not a wide receiver but an offensive tackle.
Jim Harbaugh’s teams have always been built first through the trenches. He and his coaching staff in Los Angeles will have a good beat on Joe Alt and what he brings to the table as well. Chargers defensive line coach Mike Elston was on the Notre Dame staff for a number of years and knows Joe Alt extremely well.
This might not be the sexiest pick the Chargers could make here, but this is how Jim Harbaugh builds his teams.
6) New York Giants: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
Another slight surprise here as the New York Giants make Malik Nabers the first wide receiver off the board. All offseason, we’ve been getting hints and clues that teams around the league don’t exactly have a consensus board at the receiver position.
It’s been assumed that Marvin Harrison Jr. would be the top receiver off the board for a long time, but there are teams who have Nabers rated higher and there are teams who have Washington’s Rome Odunze rated higher. The Giants get a much-needed go-to weapon here in the passing game for Drew Lo– I mean, Daniel Jones to spread the ball to.