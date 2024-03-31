2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with aggressive trades
How will NFL teams fill their needs through the 2024 NFL Draft?
7) Arizona Cardinals (from Titans): Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
The Arizona Cardinals made the move down the board initially with the Las Vegas Raiders in this 2024 NFL mock draft scenario, but here they move back up and still get the guy many project them to take with the 4th overall pick.
How about picking up an additional 2025 first-round selection (from a team likely trotting out a rookie QB) and still getting Marvin Harrison Jr.? Even if the Cardinals get Nabers or Odunze in this kind of scenario, it would be a massive win.
Harrison will step right in and be the team’s new WR1, giving the Cardinals a game-changer at a crucial juncture of Kyler Murray’s pro career.
8) Atlanta Falcons: Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
Depending on what the Falcons want to do here, they could mess around and trade down. If they are happy with any of Dallas Turner, Laiatu Latu, or Jared Verse off the edge, then sell this pick to the highest bidder and whoever really wants Rome Odunze, or maybe some team can’t live without the next best tackle on their board.
Here, we have the Falcons staying put and landing the speedy Turner off the edge. With all the Falcons have invested in their offense, it would be wise for them to keep seeking guys who could upgrade their pass rush and get that offense as many possessions as possible.