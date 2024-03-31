2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with aggressive trades
How will NFL teams fill their needs through the 2024 NFL Draft?
9) Chicago Bears: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
I’ve been wrong about the Bears plenty since Ryan Poles took over as their general manager, but I’m just not sure how you could pass up on someone like Rome Odunze in this pick slot.
The Bears did trade for DJ Moore last year and Keenan Allen this year. But you need more than two receivers in today’s NFL and why would you not get this kind of talent on your roster if you had the chance?
Look at what it did for Joe Burrow in Cincinnati to have Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd. Cincinnati could have easily justified passing on Ja’Marr Chase and taking an offensive lineman in 2021, but they made the right choice. When you can get a difference-maker like this, you do it. Especially with a young QB in place.
10) New York Jets: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
The New York Jets have left every option on the table with this top selection. They went out in NFL free agency and signed Tyron Smith to play left tackle. They landed Mike Williams to help Garrett Wilson at the wide receiver position. They traded for Morgan Moses to complete the offensive line rebuild.
Why not Brock Bowers here? He’s the best offensive skill player available, and while the Jets could very well opt for longer-term options at both tackle and even quarterback, adding Bowers to the mix would give Aaron Rodgers a plethora of options.
Allen Lazard wasn’t a good pickup for this team last year but a guy like Bowers could take his spot in the rotation and give the Jets an enviable group if they can all stay healthy.