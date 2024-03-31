2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with aggressive trades
How will NFL teams fill their needs through the 2024 NFL Draft?
11) Minnesota Vikings: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
The Minnesota Vikings acquired an extra pick from the Houston Texans in this year’s draft, presumably to be able to move up and select a quarterback.
So what happens if they get outbid?
If the Vikings have a single quarterback in mind in a trade-up scenario, then they might be “SOL” instead of “SKOL” in a situation like this. With that being said, Minnesota is set up to continue to add building blocks to its roster under GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, one way or the other.
Paying Sam Darnold $10 million this year might be a sign of the times and inflation in the NFL thanks to the salary cap going up, or maybe this Vikings regime is really buying his ability to be the next Baker Mayfield within their system.
Quinyon Mitchell has drawn a lot of attention from Minnesota and has had multiple meetings with them in the lead-up to the 2024 NFL Draft. He would be a great selection here at a position of need.
12) Dallas Cowboys (from Broncos): Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
After losing Tyron Smith in NFL free agency, the Dallas Cowboys need to do something at the left tackle position. They’re not likely going to be able to stay put at the 24th overall pick and just watch the run on offensive linemen happen in the teens, which is almost certainly going to happen.
Although the Cowboys may have long-term questions at the quarterback position, they don’t want to have long-term questions at both quarterback and left tackle.
With this trade-up scenario involving the Denver Broncos, the Cowboys ensure themselves one of the best pass protecting tackles to come along in quite some time. Olu Fashanu is a stud and would be a big-time pickup for Dallas in this year’s draft, even if it costs them dearly to trade up.