2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with aggressive trades
How will NFL teams fill their needs through the 2024 NFL Draft?
13) Tennessee Titans (from Cardinals): Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington
I don’t think the Tennessee Titans would trade down from the 7th overall pick if they weren’t completely sold on the depth of this year’s class at the offensive tackle position. They recently released former first-round pick Andre Dillard, who was signed last offseason as a reclamation project of sorts.
The door is open for the Titans to add to the offensive line in this year’s draft, and moving down with the Cardinals allowed them to get some additional (very valuable) capital in round two.
Getting Troy Fautanu here isn’t exactly a consolation prize, either. He’s one of the nastiest offensive linemen in the class who will step right in for Brian and Bill Callahan and give them a steady starter at an important position.
14) New Orleans Saints: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
Some news came about recently that the New Orleans Saints are dealing with a worse-than-expected prognosis on right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, who is recovering from a knee injury. There may be more long-term effects of that injury than anticipated, which means there may now be a long-term need for the Saints at right tackle.
And even before this, there were questions over whether or not Trevor Penning – another former first-round pick – would be able to live up to his billing on the left side. Questions abound for the Saints at the tackle position, and a player like Taliese Fuaga might be a gift from the football gods.
He will step right in and play right tackle as a rookie, allowing the Saints to seamlessly move forward with a new era at the position.