2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with aggressive trades
How will NFL teams fill their needs through the 2024 NFL Draft?
15) Indianapolis Colts: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard holds athletic tools and traits in high regard when it comes to the NFL Draft. The Colts almost never take guys who are not in the “elite” category when it comes to Relative Athletic Score.
So you can imagine that a player like Terrion Arnold – a 9.43 on the RAS scale – would be a great option for a team in need of help in the secondary. Terrion Arnold won over hearts with his incredible interview at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, and in this 2024 NFL mock draft scenario, he gets to start his professional career there.
The former Alabama star picked off five passes last year and has proven that he has CB1 traits for the next level.
16) Seattle Seahawks: Graham Barton, OL, Duke
There have to be a few surprises in the NFL Draft, right? The Seattle Seahawks are usually a good bet for a head-scratching pick or two in the NFL Draft, and taking Graham Barton here at no. 16 overall would certainly fit the bill.
Barton has met formally with the Seahawks and has the versatility to play anywhere on the offensive line, but where the Seahawks need help is on the interior. If Seattle is set on Olu Oluwatimi as its center of the future, then someone like Barton to slot in at guard could make sense.
Even if Seattle fans would prefer a trade-down scenario, maybe they will feel they can’t risk missing out on him given the offensive line needs of other teams right behind them in this class.