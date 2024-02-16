2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with big trades
We take a crack at predicting the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft
19. Los Angeles Rams: Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
Things definitely did not work out for the Rams with Joe Noteboom supposedly taking over as the team’s starting left tackle with Andrew Whitworth retiring after their Super Bowl win. Now a handful of years removed from the decision to pay Noteboom as he hit free agency, the Rams find themselves at another crossroads at left tackle.
They have Alaric Jackson, a restricted free agent, who started 15 games last year and actually did a pretty good job. The Rams could re-sign Jackson and use this selection on a player like Tyler Guyton, one of a number of offensive linemen generating first-round hype in this cycle.
If Guyton ends up needing some time to marinate, the Rams could roll with the cost-effective Jackson for another season.
20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
The Pittsburgh Steelers could go with a quarterback here, but we’ve got other plans for them at that position…
More on that later.
The Steelers, instead, get the type of player that I think fits their team and culture perfectly. Cooper DeJean has the type of versatility and toughness that the Steelers covet, and I think he could slot in right away as an outside cornerback, slot player in the nickel, he could play in the dime package, and he will immediately upgrade special teams.
Whoever gets DeJean is getting an absolute baller.