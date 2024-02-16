2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with big trades
We take a crack at predicting the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft
21. Miami Dolphins: Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State
The Miami Dolphins were a massive disappointment down the stretch this past season, but injuries defensively played a big role in that. Specifically, injuries to both Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb played key roles in the demise of Miami’s defense down the stretch.
Now, the team is going to have to deal with the timing and nature of those injuries as well as the loss of defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who bolted for the Philadelphia Eagles. Fangio has been replaced by Anthony Weaver, and the Dolphins may need to look for some help off the edge with their injuries at that position group.
Not to mention, Andrew Van Ginkel is hitting free agency. Jared Verse could come in and have a major impact from Day 1.
22. Philadelphia Eagles: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
The Philadelphia Eagles brought in Vic Fangio as their new defensive coordinator for 2024, and he’s got plenty of work to do on that side of the ball. One of Fangio’s old disciples – Sean Desai – did a horrible job with a group of personnel that was one of the most feared in the NFL the year prior.
The defensive backfield took a major step back under Desai, which is one of the major reasons he was fired. The Eagles need Fangio to come in and fix the personnel in that defensive backfield, but they also need to invest in some young players. We know how much Howie Roseman loves guys from Georgia and Alabama.
Kool-Aid McKinstry would be a great value for the Eagles this late in round one.