2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with big trades
We take a crack at predicting the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft
23. Houston Texans: Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU
The Houston Texans were one of the biggest surprise teams in the NFL in 2023, and now they have a chance to really surround CJ Stroud with the best talent possible and defend their AFC South crown in 2024.
It may not be their primary need on either side of the ball, but I love the idea of the Texans going after a receiver in round one to group up with Nico Collins and Tank Dell.
While Collins is more of a physical player, Brian Thomas Jr. is a long, lean receiver whose acceleration and burst give him an edge. He caught a whopping 17 touchdowns this past season and would be another great target to all levels of the field for CJ Stroud.
24. Dallas Cowboys: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
The 2024 offseason could spell the end of an era with the Dallas Cowboys and left tackle Tyron Smith. The Cowboys could have a couple of needs on the offensive line with Smith hitting free agency along with center Tyler Biadasz, so we could see them really go heavy on offensive line in this year’s draft.
Amarius Mims could be a great long-term replacement for Smith at the left tackle position, even if the Cowboys decide to bring Smith back before he hits free agency. They just haven’t been able to rely on Smith to stay healthy in recent years, but if Smith is willing to take a short-term deal, the Cowboys could develop a player like Mims or perhaps use him right away on the right side.