2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with big trades
We take a crack at predicting the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft
25. Green Bay Packers: Troy Fautanu, OL, Washington
The Green Bay Packers have set themselves up to have so much flexibility this offseason. They may need to make a handful of tough decisions to gain some salary cap space, but for the most part, this is a young, very well-constructed roster from top to bottom.
Of course, having the QB position figured out yet again helps.
The Packers need to invest in Jordan Love. They have a new defensive coordinator in Jeff Hafley who has so much talent on that side of the ball to work with, but the offense is still a couple of pieces away.
One area the Packers need to address is the offensive line, where Jon Runyan is a pending free agent and David Bakhtiari is a pending cap casualty. I could see the Packers falling in love with the versatile Troy Fautanu, who can project at tackle or guard.
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA
So much of the Bucs offseason is going to be determined by what happens with Baker Mayfield and his situation, but Mayfield is not the only notable free agent the Bucs have to deal with.
This is a team that also could be saying goodbye to Mike Evans after a decade of dominance.
At any rate, the Bucs also can’t pass up the value being presented to them here by Laiatu Latu, the pass rusher out of UCLA. Latu had a nearly 25 percent pass rush win rate this past season at UCLA and he’s an absolute stud off the edge.
He’s considered a better overall prospect than this by many, but medical evaluations will be critical.