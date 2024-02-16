2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with big trades
We take a crack at predicting the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft
29. Detroit Lions: Graham Barton, OL, Duke
The Detroit Lions have three major players on their offensive line slated to hit free agency next month. All of Jonah Jackson, Graham Glasgow, and Halapoulivaati Vaitai are pending free agents. While you expect the Lions to at least bring one or two of them back, the interior offensive line will be a priority in this year’s NFL Draft for them.
The Lions need to make sure they maintain their identity as a team, and Graham Barton is someone who can help them do that. He doesn’t have the type of length to stick at his college left tackle position, but the Lions will love his toughness and I think he can make a seamless transition to any interior position for them.
30. Carolina Panthers (from Ravens): Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State
Another year gone by, another year full of speculation about the Baltimore Ravens pulling the trigger on just about every possible EDGE free agent or trade target.
The Ravens got great production out of Jadeveon Clowney this past year, but he’s slated to hit free agency and could get a better offer elsewhere. So how about the Ravens just attack this position once and for all?
Brian Burns is a free agent, but I could see him being tagged and traded by Carolina. The Panthers recoup a first-round pick here, as well as a number of other picks, and they get one of the quickest players off the ball in this year’s class.
The Ravens get a stud off the edge and proven commodity, but they pay the price to do it.