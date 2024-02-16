2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with big trades
We take a crack at predicting the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft
2024 NFL mock draft: 2nd round
33. Carolina Panthers: Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia
After getting Chop Robinson in round one, the Panthers get a new security blanket at the receiver position for Bryce Young in former Georgia receiver Ladd McConkey. The Panthers desperately need to hit on their offensive skill players and McConkey seems to have a very high floor in this draft.
34. New England Patriots: Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona
When you invest in the quarterback position, one of the best things you can do as a follow-up is get him some help on the offensive line. The Patriots are facing an offseason with both Mike Oluwanu and Trent Brown hitting free agency. Jordan Morgan could be a big-time pickup for them.
35. Arizona Cardinals: Jer'Zhan Newton, DL, Illinois
The Arizona Cardinals and head coach Jonathan Gannon know the value of a deep defensive line. This year, the Cardinals need to start building that kind of group. We saw Gannon get the most out of his edge guys last year, but Arizona needs a player like Jer’Zhan Newton to fall to them here so they can upgrade their interior pressure.
36. Washington Commanders: Junior Colson, LB, Michigan
Commanders head coach Dan Quinn has a new quarterback for the offense in this scenario (Jayden Daniels) and here he gets a new quarterback for the defense. Junior Colson will slot right next to Jamin Davis in this new-look Washington defense and give the Commanders added toughness at the second level of the defense, as well as a guy who really doesn’t make a ton of mistakes on the field.